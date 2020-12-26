Snow is expected to return to the Yakima Valley on Tuesday, after a couple days of freezing fog.
National Weather Service forecasters in Pendleton, Ore., are predicting a 20% chance of snow Tuesday night, with the chance of snowfall increasing to 40% by Wednesday, possibly breaking up the inversion over Yakima County by New Year’s Eve.
Patchy, freezing fog was expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, followed by mostly sunshine, with highs around 36 degrees, the weather service reported. Freezing fog is also expected Sunday and Monday nights, with nighttime temperatures of 22 on Sunday and 19 on Monday.
A slight chance of snow is expected Thursday, with the snow level at 1,100 feet, and a slight chance of rain and snow on New Year’s Day, the weather service reported.
Dan Slagle, a forecaster at the Pendleton office, said a thermal inversion over the Yakima Valley could break up Wednesday or Thursday as the weather patterns shift.
A high-pressure system has created stagnation in the Valley, resulting in a Stage 1 burn ban from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency. Under the ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, as well as the use of uncertified wood or pellet stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other devices unless they are a home’s only heat source.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a similar ban on the Yakama Nation reservation, which is not under the regional clean-air agency’s jurisdiction.