Snoqualmie Pass

A photo from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Courtesy photo/Washington State Department of Transportation)

 Courtesy

Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to weather conditions, while chains are required for westbound vehicles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation issued the alert around 6 p.m. The pass is closed at North Bend due to extreme weather conditions. It is not known when the pass will reopen.

In addition to requiring chains for westbound traffic, WSDOT is also banning oversize vehicles at Gold Creek.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the pass until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Donald W. Meyers is a multimedia journalist at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering crime and courts. He is also the writer behind “It Happened Here,” a weekly history column. Before coming to Yakima, Meyers covered a wide variety of beats at The Salt Lake Tribune, Daily Herald, and daily and weekly newspapers across New Jersey. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, serving as a regional officer in the organization as well as on the national Freedom of Information Committee.

