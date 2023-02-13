Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to weather conditions, while chains are required for westbound vehicles.
The Washington State Department of Transportation issued the alert around 6 p.m. The pass is closed at North Bend due to extreme weather conditions. It is not known when the pass will reopen.
In addition to requiring chains for westbound traffic, WSDOT is also banning oversize vehicles at Gold Creek.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the pass until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
