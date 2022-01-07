Weather forecast

A relatively quiet weekend of weather is predicted for the Yakima Valley and Ellensburg as high pressure moves in following the heavy snowfall of the previous week, National Weather Service forecasters predict.

One day after 8 inches of snow fell in Yakima – and 18.3 inches fell in Ellensburg – sunshine, warmer temperatures and strong winds help melt some of that snow on Friday.

Friday’s high temperature of 48 in Yakima was a welcome change from the single-digit temperatures early in the week. It also was not that unusual, according to National Weather Service data, which show an average high of 38 for Jan. 7 in Yakima, with the record of 61 degrees set in 1962. Two years ago, it was 59 degrees, according to weather service data.

The Yakima forecast is for mostly sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s. The gusty winds seen throughout the region on Friday should die down, said meteorologist Joe Solomon of the weather service’s Pendleton office.

“Models for early next week are diverging a little bit,” Solomon said. “One shows a week system moving over the Yakima area, but other models show this ridge of high pressure that’s building this weekend will stay in place.

“We’re probably looking at cold temperatures with fog and freezing fog possible, with a chance for very light precipitation,” he added.

-- Joel Donofrio