Yakima Valley residents should be prepared for high winds and rain Friday after digging out from a second round of heavy snow Thursday.
Highways over Snoqualmie and White Pass closed Thursday, and will likely remain closed until Sunday because of extreme weather conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Stevens and Blewett passes also were closed Thursday, as was State Route 821 through the Yakima Canyon.
A wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday for the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Yakima received about 8 inches of snow from midday Wednesday through Thursday, with at least 12 to 18 inches falling in Ellensburg, according to weather service reports.
Most Yakima area schools, the Harman Center, Lions Pool and some businesses closed Thursday because of the snow.
Blossoms Early Learning Center in Yakima and the Ellensburg School District will be closed Friday.
Central Washington University has canceled all in-person activities on the Ellensburg campus Friday. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
Forecast
Higher temperatures are predicted in Yakima and Kittitas counties over the next few days, and rain will replace snow, according to the weather service. Sidewalks, roads and bridges could be slippery.
Friday will see west winds of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon; winds could gust as high as 37 mph. It will be mostly sunny, with a 50% chance of rain before 10 a.m. and a high near 43.
Winds will decrease Friday evening but could still gust as high as 26 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Sunday is predicted to be partly sunny, with a high near 33. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all have a chance of snow.
Avalanche danger is high on the east slopes of the Cascades. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended, the Northwest Avalanche Center said.
More on roads
Yakima's snow route alert remains in effect until further notice. People are advised to remove vehicles along designated snow routes, which are primarily centered in the downtown core. Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any city public parking lot.
Interstate 90 is closed between North Bend at milepost 34 and Ellensburg at milepost 106, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass remains closed between Packwood at milepost 135 and Oak Creek at milepost 183. Local traffic from the eastside is allowed up to the Lower Tieton Road at milepost 168.
The White Pass Ski Area is closed, and reopening will depend on the highway.
Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a ban on outdoor burning on the Yakama Reservation.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest closure information from WSDOT.
