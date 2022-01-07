Snow reports

Here are snow reports to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore., from midday Wednesday through midday Thursday:

Yakima: 8 inches approximately 2 1/2 miles northwest of the city center

Selah: 11 and 9.5 inches reported

Sunnyside: 6 inches

Granger: 7.5 inches

Ellensburg area: 12 to 18 inches

Reports vary according to the areas they're coming from, said Cole Evans, a meteorologist with the Pendleton office.

The weather service didn’t have snowfall reports specifically from Toppenish, Wapato or Zillah, but levels in the Lower Yakima Valley were in the 6-to-9-inch range, with higher totals heading west, Evans said. He didn't have a total for Naches but expected it was higher.