Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and U.S. 2 over Stevens Pass will both be closed overnight because of extreme avalanche danger, the state Department of Transportation announced Sunday.
Crews are evaluating U.S. 12 over White Pass and could order that pass closed as well, the department said.
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 90 will be stopped near North Bend in King County. Westbound traffic will be halted near Ellensburg in Kittitas County.
The department says crews will reevaluate conditions Monday morning, and there’s a news briefing scheduled for 9 a.m.
On Stevens Pass, U.S. 2 will be closed in both directions from Scenic to the summit. Avalanche control operations are scheduled for Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Both closures are prompted by heavy rain coming after two weeks of at times heavy snow over the passes. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Cascade Mountains from the Skagit River and Lake Chelan south to the I-90 corridor.