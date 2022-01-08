Snoqualmie and Blewett passes are expected to reopen to traffic on Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
However, White Pass is not expected to open until Monday, while Stevens Pass should reopen Tuesday, WSDOT spokesperson Meagan Lott said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting light snow in the Yakima Valley on Tuesday, with an increase in fog as a high-pressure system settles over the area.
Lott said Snoqualmie Pass, which closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility, and Blewett Pass are expected to reopen to traffic on Sunday. She said the exact time for the reopening will be determined Sunday morning.
With the avalanche danger reduced, Lott said, crews are working to clear snow and debris from White Pass, with U.S. Highway 12 expected to reopen over the pass on Monday.
Stevens Pass, she said, is taking more time as there are snowslides that are 30-35 feet tall and multiple avalanche chutes that need to be controlled. That pass is expected to be back open to traffic on Tuesday, Lott said.
Interstate 90 is closed between North Bend at milepost 34 and Ellensburg at milepost 106, according to a release from WSDOT.
U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed between Packwood at milepost 135 and Oak Creek at milepost 183. Local traffic from the eastside is allowed up to the Lower Tieton Road at milepost 168.
Forecast
After snowstorms blanketed the Yakima Valley last week, weather service meteorologists say a weaker system is expected to come in and drop snow mainly on the Cascades, with the Yakima Valley getting light snow Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, when it is expected to turn to light rain.
Snoqualmie Pass could see about an inch or 1.5 inches, said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Pendleton, Ore., office. So far this season, Snoqualmie has received 292 inches of snow.
A high-pressure system was expected to settle over the Valley on Saturday, contributing to fog from Saturday night to Monday, Lawhorn said.
As of Saturday afternoon, there was no burn ban in effect in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency. Nor was there a burn ban in effect on the Yakama Nation, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
