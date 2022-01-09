Snoqualmie and Blewett passes opened Sunday evening for freight travel, but general travel was still not advised, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
More snow is expected up and down the Cascades this week, and there’s a chance for snow, rain and freezing fog in the Yakima Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
The mountain passes on Interstate 90 and U.S. 97 were scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Sunday with reduced speed limits and traction tires advised, Mike Allende with WSDOT communications said in a news release Sunday.
White Pass is on track to reopen late Monday afternoon, and Stevens Pass and nearby Tumwater Canyon will likely not reopen before Wednesday, Allende said in the release.
Snoqualmie Pass reopens
Drivers should be prepared to cross Snoqualmie Pass without stopping, Allende said, as road shoulders, exit ramps and chain-up areas are mostly impassable. Heavy snow in nearby communities also means restroom facilities will be limited and there may be no safe areas to stop until drivers cross the pass, he said.
“It is absolutely vital for travelers to understand that the priority is to get freight traffic moving; recreational or general traffic should continue to delay their travel,” Allende said in the news release.
WSDOT is recommending people delay their travel for another day or two, spokesperson Meagan Lott said Sunday. She said the recommendation was for driver safety and to get freight drivers through.
“It’s not going to be what they’re typically used to,” Lott said. “The lanes are narrow with barely any shoulders.”
Allende warned that with two narrow lanes cleared in each direction across most of Snoqualmie Pass, a crash could cause the road to close again. He said drivers should take it slow, focus on the road, and give each other room.
“It really only takes one driver going too fast or being unprepared to shut it back down,” he said in the news release.
Drivers should also have good traction tires and plenty of gas, he said.
Weather forecast
More snow is expected in the Cascades this week, according to assistant forecaster Ann Adams with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., and there’s a chance for snow, rain and freezing fog in the Yakima Valley.
There is a slight chance of snow early Monday afternoon, around 1 or 2 p.m., Adams said.
With more moisture moving over the Cascades, the forecast shows a slight chance for freezing rain Tuesday morning and rain in the afternoon, according to Adams. She said there will be a 30% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, possibly continuing into the evening.
Yakima Valley residents should also prepare for freezing or patchy fog during morning hours this week, Adams said. Freezing fog was expected Monday morning and could last into the early afternoon, Adams said. There is also a chance for freezing or patchy fog in the morning on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The tiny, frozen droplets of precipitation will be suspended in the air and settle on roads, sidewalks and vehicles, creating a thin layer of ice, Adams said. Visibility may also be impacted, she said.
“What might not look slippery may very well be slippery,” Adams said.
She said drivers should take it slow and not make any sudden maneuvers. Pedestrians should also be cautious, she said.
Temperatures will warm over the week, but lows will remain below freezing. Adams said the forecast shows:
- A high of 31 degrees Monday.
- A low of 24 degrees and a high of 32 or 33 degrees Tuesday.
- A low of 28 and high of 39 degrees Wednesday.
- A low of 29 and high of 40 degrees Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.