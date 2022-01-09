Snoqualmie and Blewett passes are still expected to open Sunday, but the opening will be for freight, not general travel, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT did not announce a specific opening time and asked drivers in a series of updates posted to Twitter before 1 p.m. Sunday to not line up until after the next update, estimated to be shared early this evening.
“When we reopen it will be to get freight moving,” WSDOT said in the update. “Any other trips should continue to be delayed as more work remains to make roads ready for general traffic.”
Crews had cleared two narrow lanes across most of Interstate 90 by midday Sunday, the update said, but shoulders, exit ramps and chain-up areas are mostly impassable. Heavy snow in nearby communities also means restroom facilities will be limited and there may be no safe areas to stop until drivers cross the pass, WSDOT said.
“Because of those factors, all drivers need to be prepared to cross the pass without stopping,” one tweet said.
White Pass is on track to reopen late Monday afternoon, and Stevens Pass and nearby Tumwater Canyon will likely not reopen before Wednesday, the update said.
The latest mountain pass travel information is available on the WSDOT webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.