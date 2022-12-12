A Sunday fire at the Caton Landfill northeast of Naches is fully contained, said General Manager Roger Caton.
“Now it’s just a mop up operation,” he said Monday morning. “There’s no harm to the public or anything like that.”
The fire initially began three weeks ago in chunks of wood at the landfill. Crews covered it up with dirt. Smoldering embers underneath sparked again on Saturday and grew into a fire Sunday, he said.
A crew of 12 spent 11-hour days working through the weekend to contain the blaze and there were no injuries, he said.
The burning and smoldering wood was covered with about 3,000 yards of dirt on Sunday, he said.
“We’ve got the equipment up here to handle this kind of thing, Caton said.
The landfill is at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road, away from residential areas.
Caton said officials with the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Ecology visited the site to assure fire suppression efforts were adequate.
Caton Landfill is a limited purpose landfill authorized to accept only construction waste.
The landfill is seeing an increasing amount of small wood chunks, some of it ground, Caton said.
Smaller wood chunks break down faster, get hotter and are more prone to fires, he said.
Caton said he’s devising a new site plan that includes covering up wood waste with dirt more frequently to prevent future fires.
“If we can keep on top of it, keep things covered on a daily basis, that oxygen won’t get in there and get things fired up,” Caton said.
