Yakima County Fire District No. 5 is investigating a structure fire in the Buena area early Sunday morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming out of a double-wide mobile home in the 1400 block of Buena Road, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 officials said in a news release Sunday. There was a small fire on one side of the structure.
Five people, including three children, were sleeping at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate after hearing the smoke detector. Officials said early detection minimized structural damage and allowed people to evacuate quickly. There was damage to the floor and exterior wall of the double-wide mobile home, estimated at $5,000.
In total, 14 firefighters from three stations responded to the fire.