GRANDVIEW — Older orchardists — the “green thumbs,” as Grandview grower Gilbert Plath calls them — could tell the state of their orchards by just looking around.
“(They) know how to go out and read the orchard to the point where they don’t need sensors,” said Plath, a fourth-generation grower. They can look at orchard blocks, kick the dirt and have an idea of what’s needed to ensure a good harvest, he said.
But a 16.1-acre block of Washington Fruit’s Grandview Ranch has been turned into a “smart orchard,” where various technologies monitor how the Honeycrisp apples are growing and which parts of Plath’s block need more water or fertilizer.
Innov8.ag, a Walla Walla-based company, and researchers from Washington State University conducted a field day Friday at Grandview Ranch, showing off various technologies that are either available now or are in the development stages to monitor orchard health, as well as Innvo8.ag’s efforts to get that tech to combine into an easy-to-digest map.
“If they can’t relate to it, then what are we doing?” said Steve Mantle, Innov8.ag’s CEO. “That’s been part of the challenge. They have too many things they are trying to look at that really aren’t friendly views.”
But Mantle said how much tech will wind up in growers’ fields in the future will be determined by growers’ needs as well as their budgets.
Founded in 2019, Innov8.ag is in a partnership with Microsoft working on data-based farming, collaborating with WSU and Oregon State University.
One of its projects is the Smart Orchard, where an array of sensors are used to provide growers with data that can be used to improve yields in an easy-to-understand format.
With many of the processes in packing houses already digitized, Mantle said the next step is to bring tech to the field.
“When it comes to food resiliency, food safety, food traceability, you have to be able to connect from farm to fork by digitizing it all the way through,” Mantle said. “This is the last frontier.”
The data will also help the packing houses to know what varietals are coming in and make decisions on what to buy and sell.
In 2020, Inov8.ag, working with WSU and OSU researchers, launched its first Smart Orchard project at Chiawana Orchards near Pasco.
At that site, Mantle said the land was relatively flat and the orchardists were growing Galas, which are the second-largest varietal in Washington.
For the next test, Mantle was looking for a challenge, and Plath volunteered a block of Grandview Ranch for it.
“When Steve got the funding for a second project, he asked if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Heck, yeah!’” Plath said.
Mantle said Grandview Ranch offered a greater challenge for the system. The orchard block is on a north-facing slope, there are three soil types and Plath is growing Honeycrisps, which are more temperamental than Galas.
“You can overwater (Honeycrisps) and you can underwater them, and it’s really hard to get just the right amount,” Mantle said. “They’re finicky.”
At Grandview Ranch, an array of technology was set up around the orchard, from weather stations inside and outside the block, sensors that could read fruit temperature, sap flow in the trees and soil moisture, as well as ATV-mounted cameras that would provide information on apple color, size and distribution throughout the orchard.
There were also drones that could provide an overhead assessment of the block that could highlight water use and temperature.
Innov8.ag also brought in a wireless network to the site to make up for weak cellphone signals in the area.
All the data — each of the ATVs collects 4 terabytes of data on their scans — is then uploaded to servers in an air-conditioned trailer where computers can analyze it and produce maps that allow growers — and their workers — to visualize the conditions in the orchard and decide where they need to thin apples, apply more water or start picking fruit.
Maps, Mantle said, are easy to read and the system avoids the need for growers to run multiple programs and then have to make sense of disparate pieces of data.
Plath said he can see the benefits of having the data, which he started receiving in the past week and a half while preparing for the field day. He said better data can help with getting more value from crops.
“But at what cost?” Plath asked, noting the expense of the system and the software needed.
Mantle said the setup at Grandview Ranch is is a research project combining multiple technologies and would cost about $100,000.
“We’re helping growers understand which price points are going to provide the data they really need,” Mantle said, comparing the demonstration to a salad bar where people can decide which items they want or need on their plates.