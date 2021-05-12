Autism can present challenges for both the people who have been diagnosed with it, as well as their families.
It can also create unique challenges for police officers, firefighters and paramedics who may not be familiar with how an autistic person may respond to them.
“I can tell you, as parent of someone with autism, law enforcement is a bit scary (for someone with autism),” said Yakima police Sgt. Ryan Yates.
Which is why Yates spearheaded a program, Project Guardian, that will give first responders a heads up when they interact with someone who has special needs, including stickers for houses and cars so police, firefighters and paramedics can know at a glance if they are dealing with someone who may respond in unexpected ways.
The program, which launched Friday, comes at the same time as a Smart 911 program that allows people to enter information about themselves and loved ones in a database accessible to emergency dispatchers around the country.
A Wapato autism advocate applauds YPD’s Project Guardian, and wants to make sure people don’t forget to register with the 911 program as well, which can provide nationwide coverage.
“There is a need for this, and we're all working together,” said Threasa King, whose son Travis was the inspiration and namesake of the Travis Alert Act, which addresses issues of 911 notifications and training for first responders working with people with disabilities.
Yates and YPD commanders say their program and King’s efforts are complementary, and they’re willing to help people sign up for both.
Autism Spectrum Disorder can make interactions with first responders challenging, in that people with the diagnosis may not react the way one would expect. An autistic person may run away from those who are trying to help them, may have trouble communicating or could have sensitivities to sounds, being touched or other stimulus that could trigger a meltdown that would make them appear uncooperative and even combative.
It can have dangerous consequences. In September, 2020, a woman in Salt Lake City called 911 and asked for a crisis responder to help her 13-year-old autistic son who was having what was described as a “psychological episode.” Police officers responded, and when the boy ran away, he was shot and wounded by police.
Yates said YPD’s program is based on similar programs in Newport News, Virginia, and in Texas. Under YPD’s program, people can register online at https://yakimapolice.org/project-guardian and upload a photo as well as provide name and addresses of the person and caregivers, as well as information on how they communicate, behavior patterns, the best way to approach and what their interests are.
For example, Yates said his son likes to talk about WWE wrestling, and a responder could calm him down by asking him about his favorite wrestlers.
In the case of Travis, King said authorities will learn that he is nonverbal, and even though he can talk, what he says may not make sense to people.
Effort extends to those with dementia, disabilities
The program, Yates said, can also be used by people who are caring for people with various forms of dementia or other disabilities that first responders would need to know about in advance.
The information is entered into the Spillman system, an online database that allows YPD to share information with officers and other police agencies in the area. If an officer is dispatched to a home where someone has registered through Project Guardian, the officer will have that information available on the patrol vehicle’s laptop computer.
People who participate in the program will get two stickers, one to put on a window in the house and the other on a car window to alert first responders that they may be dealing with somebody with special needs.
Yates said the program is voluntary on the public’s part, and so far 20 people have signed up, and is completely free. Members of the department’s Volunteers in Public Service program enter the data into the system, while Terrace Heights Foursquare Church has donated the stickers.
Smart 911
The program is similar to the Travis Alert Act’s provisions, which includes the option to register through 911 call centers, providing that information to dispatchers, as well as providing training for first responders.
The Smart 911 provision of the program recently launched in Yakima. Todd Miller, senior vice president of strategic programs with Rave Mobile Safety, which maintains the Smart 911 portion, said the voluntary registration allows that information to be available around the country where the system is in place.
“We know from around the country, having this additional information . . . can shorten response time and increase positive results in emergency responses,” Miller said.
He said it can also help in a situation where a person wanders off, giving rescuers the person’s name, photo and other relevant information as quickly as possible. The information is only available to dispatchers when needed, and users are asked to update their information every six months.
In Washington, the system is available in Snohomish, King and Yakima counties, Miller said.
King said that as part of the Travis Alert Act, the state will look at how the system worked in those areas and the demand for it before expanding to other jurisdictions.
If the Legislature rolls it out statewide, King said it will then become a nationwide effort.
She supports Yates’ effort to increase autism awareness and give responders information in emergencies, but she wants to make sure people do not confuse the two programs. Her concern is that people may register with YPD and think they’re already signed up for Smart 911 when they’re two separate systems.
Yates and Capt. Shawn Boyle, who oversees the YPD’s patrol division, say the systems are designed to complement each other. The Smart 911 system is tied to a person’s phone number, Boyle said, which does not help if a bystander or a neighbor is placing the call for help, while Project Guardian is linked to the address.
He said the YPD can put a link to sign up for Smart 911 on the Project Guardian page, so people can get covered through both programs.