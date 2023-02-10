The end of January saw a small bump in COVID-19 case rates in Yakima County accompanied by one death in the last week of the month. At the same time, RSV and flu cases and positivity rates have continued to drop.
According to the Yakima Health District’s RSV/flu activity report, 17 cases of RSV and flu were reported from Jan. 15-21. RSV positivity rates dropped from 11% in mid-January to 9% on the week of Jan. 15. That same week, flu positivity rates dropped to 5.7%, down from 7.7% the week prior.
RSV and flu stats are based on test results from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital and Sunnyside Toppenish Hospital. The health district warns its statistics don't include results from private clinics and might not be an accurate representation of the total number of cases in the county.
The Washington State Department of Health’s influenza update for the first week of February marked statewide flu activity as minimal. Since the start of the flu season in the fall, the state has reported 240 deaths from the disease.
The DOH recommends residents wash their hands often, cover their coughs and stay home when sick to avoid contracting or spreading the flu.
The DOH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows in Yakima County, seven-day case rates per 100,000 people rose to 77.5 in the last week of January, up from 40.3 the first week of the year. In total, 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Jan. 24-30.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices added the COVID-19 vaccine to its recommended immunization schedule for children. The COVID-19 vaccine joins the hepatitis B, tetanus and HPV vaccines on the CDC’s immunization schedule.
Upcoming vaccine clinics
In the coming weeks, the health district is helping host a handful of community COVID-19 immunization clinics.
• Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wray's Marketfresh IGA Southgate Parking Lot, 401 W Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Le Chateau, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima.
• Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Wray's Marketfresh IGA Southgate Parking Lot, 401 W Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 2-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Nuestra Casa, 301 S Seventh St., Sunnyside.
• 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger.
For a full list of clinics and pharmacies offering vaccines, go to www.YakimaVaccines.org.
