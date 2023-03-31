Eight people were displaced when fire damaged a South Fair Avenue home Thursday afternoon.
Yakima firefighters were called to 807 S. Fair Ave. around 12:20 p.m. for a fire inside a two-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to a portion of the first floor, said Yakima fire Shift Cmdr. David Stark.
Stark and city spokesman Randy Beehler said the building had significant fire damage on the first floor while the second story was damaged by smoke, with damage estimated at $60,000.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the eight people who were displaced by the fire, Beehler said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which Stark said is under investigation.
