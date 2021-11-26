You won’t find deals on giant TV sets or 30-packs of toilet paper, but Small Business Saturday participants have their own “specials” for holiday shoppers.
Downtown business associations in Yakima and Selah are offering prizes and other promotions at Saturday’s shopping event, with Christmas less than a month away.
“Small Business Saturday is a celebration of small, independent businesses on Main Street,” said Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima.
“Black Friday exists for big box stores and malls, Cyber Monday for online purchases, which trail back to big box stores. Small Business Saturday was created for the neighborhood stores, the independents, the moms and pops, your downtown business district,” Holt added.
A record number of businesses — 41 — are scheduled to participate in downtown Yakima’s third annual event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons can pick up a Small Business Saturday passport, a map of participating businesses, and a complimentary shopping tote at three check-in stations: Wheatland Bank at 201 E. Yakima Ave., Cashmere Valley Bank at 127 W. Yakima Ave., and the Downtown Association of Yakima office at 14 S. First St.
The passports are stamped at participating businesses (no purchase is necessary to receive a stamp), but to enter a passport for prizes, it must have five stamps from five businesses and at least one proof of purchase.
Completed passports will be entered into a drawing for one of several gift tote bags filled with gift cards and merchandise from participating businesses. The drawing is noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, and will be shown live on the Downtown Association of Yakima’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
A list of participating businesses is available on the DAY website; on Saturday, yellow clapboards and “Shop Here” posters will be outside participating businesses.
Selah
The Selah Downtown Association has two events on tap for Saturday: a holiday market and random prize giveaways at local businesses.
Katrina Henkle, executive director of the association, said shoppers who are “caught supporting small businesses in Selah” between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. could receive gift cards and small prizes from Selah Downtown Association volunteers.
“We will be popping into random locations and whoever we catch supporting small businesses, we have gift cards and stocking stuffers to give away,” Henkle said. “Grab a warm beverage at your favorite Selah coffee shop and find a unique gift item at our local businesses.”
The Small Business Saturday Holiday Market Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the old Wells Fargo parking lot at the corner of First Street and Naches Avenue in downtown Selah.
More information about Small Business Saturday is available at downtownyakima.com or selahdowntown.org.
