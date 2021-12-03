A Small Business Saturday promotion achieved its goal of bringing more shoppers into downtown Yakima stores, organizers and merchants reported.
In its third year, last weekend’s event included a record 42 businesses, said Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima. The previous high was 33.
“We don’t have specific financial numbers, but we do know that a couple of stores had record days,” Holt said. “Many say they did 1,000% what they do on a normal Saturday.”
Besides special sales and in-store deals on gift items, Small Business Saturday provided downtown shoppers with a passport, a map of participating businesses, and a complimentary shopping tote.
The passports were stamped at participating businesses, with no purchase necessary to receive a stamp. To enter a passport for this week’s prize drawing, five stamps from five different businesses and at least one proof of purchase was required.
Holt said a total of 432 entries were received, and six gift totes were awarded during a live broadcast on Facebook on Tuesday. Each tote was filled with gift cards and merchandise valued between $250 and $300, and a $150 quick cooker was included with the grand prize.
He thanked participating businesses, shoppers and the 26 volunteers who helped make Small Business Saturday a success this year.
For details on other downtown holiday events, including this weekend’s 21st annual holiday lights parade, visit downtownyakima.com. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a tree lighting to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.