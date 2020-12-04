Grants of up to $20,000 are now available to small businesses in sectors impacted by coronavirus and recent public health measures.
The funding is part of the state's new round of $50 million in grants released as part of its Working Washington Small Business Grants initiative through the CARES Act and the state Department of Commerce.
Priority will be placed on particularly vulnerable businesses, such as full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues with a revenue of $5 million or less. Nonprofits with business activity that can be categorized as high-impact, such as nonprofit music venue, may also be eligible. Businesses are encouraged to apply by Dec. 11, as the funding must be distributed by the state before Dec. 30.
“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities, and what makes our neighborhoods unique. Most operate on small margins in the best of times, and today is even more challenging,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
Grants are available through an online portal on the Washington State Department of Commerce website at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants. Due to high site traffic, applicants are encouraged to apply during non-peak hours such as early morning, late evening or the weekend. The Yakima County Development Association will not be taking part in application processing.
For assistance, contact the Department of Commerce Grants hotline at 360-725-5003 or bizgrants@commerce.wa.gov.
To view a recorded webinar with more information on the application process, visit https://wsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.