MOXEE — Firefighters from around the Upper Yakima Valley responded to a brush fire that started as a controlled burn Thursday.
East Valley firefighters were called for a fire at 361 Critter Way around 1:20 p.m. A man was burning tree clipping and went inside his house, said Capt. Ryan Evers. While the man had a sprinkler going, the fire got into dry grass and spread quickly, Evers said.
Initially, the fire was 1.5 acres of light fuel, but Evers said it got into scrub and brush, and expanded to between 4 and 5 acres. A creek running through the area hampered access, Evers said.
A second alarm was called at 1:50 p.m., and firefighters from Gleed, Yakima, the Yakima Training Center and Selah joined the fight. The fire was contained within an hour, and was fully out sometime after 4:30 p.m., Evers said.
The fire did not damage any buildings, Evers said.