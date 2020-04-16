Firefighters from East Valley are battling a small brush fire burning east of Moxee.
Crews are out with a fire near Deeringhoff and Beane Road. The fire is burning in brush near a hop yard.
This story will be updated.
Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.
