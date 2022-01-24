A Yakima man was shot by police after leading them on a low-speed chase downtown that ended with him driving the wrong way on a one-way street, jumping out of the car he had stolen and pointing a shotgun at officers, authorities said.
Capt. Jay Seely of the Yakima Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a possible shoulder injury. He also confirmed the suspect was struck by a police vehicle to stop him as he ran with a shotgun at the intersection of at North Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the pursuit ended.
“We don’t know the extent of his injuries yet,” Seely said early Sunday afternoon, soon after arriving at the scene. “One of the officers did tell me that he was shot in the shoulder, but he was obviously struck by our police car.”
The incident began at 10:46 a.m. Sunday with a 911 call of a man pointing a shotgun at a house in the 1200 block of South Ninth Avenue, Seely said. That call was updated to say he had fired a shot at the house. The man then went into another house in the same block, came out and stole a white four-door sedan, Seely said, adding that no one was injured.
Officers soon located and began following the car. A slow-speed pursuit of about 25 to 30 mph went on for about 10 minutes, Seely said.
“That’s longer than we normally go” for a pursuit, he said, “but at slow speeds and based on his behavior, based on the crime that he committed, we’re obligated to continue to follow him and take him into custody at some point.”
The suspect — who “is flagged in our system as a mental health patient,” Seely said, was stopping at stop signs and obeying traffic laws, “somewhat,” until he started going the wrong way on MLK. The man hit another car in the intersection of Fifth Avenue and MLK before jumping out while it was still running, heading the wrong way and into traffic with no one behind the wheel. A YPD lieutenant hit the car to stop it, Seely said.
“He got out of the car with his shotgun (and) pointed it at the pursuing officers. The officers fired shots at him and then subsequently at the same time, another officer came through the intersection and struck the suspect as he was running with the shotgun,” Seely said.
“One of the officers said (the suspect) did fire back at the patrol car. That is yet to be determined,” Seely said.
Along with Yakima police, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol responded. The two Yakima city officers involved — an officer in training and a senior officer, Seely said — will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, he said.
Because Yakima city police were involved, authorities with the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit will be investigating. The unit is comprised of detectives from agencies around the county and investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley is leading the investigation, Seely said. Investigators had closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Sixth to North Fourth avenues, and North Fifth Avenue closed between Lincoln Avenue and A Street and were still at the scene late Sunday afternoon.
Some of the rounds went through a pillar and hit a window of the Solarity Credit Union on the southwest corner of the intersection.
“Thankfully there was nobody in the bank,” Seely said.
This story has been updated with new information.
