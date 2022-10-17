After nearly three months of downward trends, Yakima County has seen its first, albeit small, increase in weekly cases since July.
The Yakima County Health District reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 14, up 22 cases from the 100 reported the week before. No new deaths were reported and the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was five, the same as the week prior.
The infection rate per 100,000 people over 14 days dropped below 100 to 86. It’s the lowest the infection rate has been since early May.
While there were thoughts in early September that the omicron BA.4.6 variant would overtake the BA.5 variant as the most common strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Washington Department of Health’s weekly COVID sequencing and variants report showed BA.5 made up 90.8% of all COVID-19 cases in the state from Sept. 18-24.
While the BA.4.6 variant did rise to make up about 7.5% of cases in the state during the middle of September, it dropped down to 3.8% of all cases just two weeks later.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level for Yakima County is low.
The health department recommends visiting www.YakimaVaccines.org or www.YakimaVacunas.org for vaccine locations and availability.
Washington state offers free rapid tests at its sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
