Authorities are hopeful a forensic artist's facial reconstruction will help identify a young man found deceased near Cle Elum in the summer of 1987.
Human remains were found in a remote area of Kittitas County on Aug. 29, 1987; according to the profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database.
The man had black hair and brown eyes, a county news release said. His estimated height was from 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 7 inches and he is believed to have been in his late teens to early 20s.
Authorities have made multiple efforts to identify him without success, and the Kittitas County Coroner's Office recently reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for assistance. A forensic artist was able to use the information available to produce a facial reconstruction of what the young man is believed to have looked like in life.
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson is seeking information that could help identify the man. Anyone who may have information related to this case, or who may be able to help identify this person, is asked to call the coroner's office at 509-933-8200.
People with information about the case may also call the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office at 509-962-7525 and ask for Detective Andrea Blume.
