The temperature at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station hit 113 on Tuesday afternoon, comfortably topping the all-time record of 110 degrees reached there on Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909. Like much of the Pacific Northwest, the Yakima Valley is seeing historic temperature records fall as a dome of high pressure has locked down excessive heat in the region.
The 113-degree high sets a new record for the month and the day.
Temperatures hit 109 degrees on Sunday and Monday, topping a previous June record of 108, set on June 28, 2015.
Rob Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service in Pendleton, Ore., said the high of 113 was reached at 3:45 p.m. "Usually the max heating for the day is between 3 and 5," he said.
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Yakima Valley until 8 p.m. Sunday, and temperatures are predicted to top 100 degrees through the holiday weekend. Some areas in Yakima County at higher elevations than Yakima may see highs in double digits over the holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures are dipping into the high 70s.
"We just need a low to come by and dip into the ridge and flatten the ridge a little bit, mix up the air a little bit," Brooks said.
And that's coming, according to the area forecast discussion posted early Tuesday evening.
"As high pressure shifts eastward and weakens over the region, instability will increase. A closed low with moisture dissipating around its periphery is traveling north off the Oregon coast and forcing the high pressure ridge eastward," it said.
Though that will bring lower temperatures — the high on Tuesday for the Yakima area is predicted to be around 98 degrees — also means the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas as instability increases.
The excessive heat will persist until then. Highs could reach 104 degrees on Wednesday, around 102 degrees on Thursday and back up a bit on Friday, at around 104 degrees, Brooks said.
Saturday will see similar highs and Sunday's highs will drop a degree a two, he said. On Monday the highs in Naches and Tieton may be in the 90s while other cities see temperatures around 100 degrees.