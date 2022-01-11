A hybrid version of the annual Enterprise Challenge business plan competition is underway, co-sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.
Sixteen businesses are vying for $17,500 in prize money in the 2022 event, which will be a blend of in-person and virtual opportunities for new and emerging companies, said Carmela Solorzano, communications and events manager with the YCDA.
“There are workshops for different contestants to participate in,” Solorzano said. “Pre-COVID, those were all in-person opportunities, in both Ellensburg and Yakima. They were all through Zoom last year, but this year we’re going to back to some in-person workshops, with virtual attendance also an option.”
The 2022 competition began Jan. 6 and runs through March 15, with eight contestants from each county. They are:
Yakima County
- Ike’s Creamery, a boutique, craft-made ice cream shop in Yakima.
- Savage Mountain Mustard, specialty foods which include three different types of mustard, in Zillah.
- Sunny Family Medicine, a primary care physicians office in Yakima.
- Delra Products LLC, a manufacturing business in Yakima.
- Inversion Architects, which design, build and sell garden houses (accessory dwelling units) in Yakima.
- Yakima Beta, a retail store with outdoor recreation gear and apparel, in Yakima.
- Arts and Drafts, a bar where patrons can enjoy adult beverages while working on craft projects, in Selah.
- Vista Moralez, general merchandising sales by website and drop-shipping, in Grandview.
Kittitas County
- Gallivant Chocolate Company, hand-made chocolates and confections, in Ellensburg.
- Top Fly Guide Service LLC, providing fly fishing trips on the Yakima and Klickitat rivers, in Ellensburg.
- The Art Box LLC, event planning, balloon and party supply rentals, in Cle Elum.
- Northwest Health Collective LLC, personal training and health/wellness coaching, in Ellensburg.
- Garage Studio Fitness LLC, a personal training and group class studio, in Ellensburg.
- Make Music Ellensburg, a community music school with in-person and virtual classes and events, in Ellensburg.
- Mountain Mobile Urgent Care, an in-home medical care provider in Ellensburg.
- The Botany Shop, a retail store with houseplants and botanical goods for sale in downtown Ellensburg.
Teams/businesses in the competition must be based in and have 50% of the partners located in either Yakima or Kittitas counties, according to rules listed on the Kittitas chamber’s website. The business must have been in operation for less than two years with gross receipts of less than $1 million, or it must be a new business venture. Franchise and chains are not eligible.
All contestants must be older than 18, and teams may have a maximum of three members. Businesses must be “for-profit” enterprises — nonprofits are eligible to compete in the contest, but are required to produce for-profit financials and business strategies, the rules state.
The contestants attend either in-person or online classes and tutoring sessions that help them develop their business plans, which are submitted to judges for evaluation.
“Judges use scoring criteria to evaluate contestants on how well they have thought through and developed their enterprise’s marketing, financing, management, and operations plans,” the Kittitas chamber states on its website. “These judges provide contestants feedback on their ventures and business plans, which is invaluable information for anyone launching a new business.”
Contestants with the highest scores move on through rounds of the competition, which features a “pitch your business” trade show and a final presentation round.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony or via video, depending on the local health measures, the chamber announced. Prizes are $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third.
More than 250 entrepreneurs from all parts of Yakima and Kittitas counties have participated in past Enterprise Challenge competitions. These include the following businesses: Basecamp Outfitters, The Tap, Sunnyside Meat Packers, Junk-Bros, Whipsaw Brewing, Taqueria La Palapa, Pearl Street Optical, Jenny Maes Gluten Free Bakery, Claim Clothing, MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters, Madd Hatters Haunt and Amusement, HolBen Honey, Roud Tuit Kitchen, Ag Drone Data Services, and Tieton Farm & Creamery.
