Six people were injured in a two-car collision Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A Buick LaCrosse driven by Jaime Cruz Esquivel, 21, of Yakima slowed and attempted to make an illegal U-turn while traveling east on Highway 12 at 2:19 p.m., the state patrol said. The LaCrosse was hit by a eastbound Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by Jesus Arredondo, 53, of Toppenish.
Arredondo and three of his four passengers were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, along with Cruz Esquivel and his passenger.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved, troopers said, and everyone was wearing seat belts. Traffic was affected for several hours because of the collision.