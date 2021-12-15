Cookies are a labor of love in December. They are a connection to family and tradition, with recipes passed from generation to generation. They also are a chance to eat chocolate, frosting and sprinkles, and spend time together in the kitchen.
This is the time of year when the “Elf” food groups apply: candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup.
The Yakima Herald-Republic newsroom was working from home this time last year, so our semi-regular cookie exchange wasn’t possible because of the pandemic. We’ve had a hybrid setup in recent months, and it’s been nice to see co-workers in person again. Since we’re back on Fourth Avenue downtown listening to the scanner and typing away on our keyboards, it was only appropriate that we bring back a favorite newsroom tradition.
We asked staff members to bring in a favorite holiday cookie, and they responded with an amazing selection: the always-popular peanut blossoms, a Belgian treat, a classic from Germany, a chocolate-peanut butter creation, biscotti and butterscotch spice.
We hope you might find some inspiration on this list, or at least use it as an excuse to make your favorite sugary festive treat.
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Made by Michael Ambrose, designer for the affiliate design desk
1 3/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar, plus some for rolling dough in
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 egg
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
48 chocolate (Hershey) kisses
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Combine all but the candy. Shape dough into small balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies on baking sheet.
3. Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and lightly press unwrapped candy kiss into center of cookie.
Best eaten while the chocolate is still soft.
Belgian Waffles
Made by reporter Kate Smith
2 sticks butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup coarse or pearl sugar (can substitute crushed sugar cubes or regular sugar)
1 teaspoon salt
8 eggs
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups flour
1/2 cup milk
* Optional: extra coarse sugar for topping
1. Using a mixer or whisk, cream together butter, sugar, coarse sugar and salt in a large bowl until light and fluffy.
2. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each one.
3. Add nutmeg and vanilla.
4. Add flour and milk, alternating. Mix well.
5. Bake in a waffle iron. Times vary. (For cookie-sized waffles, use about 2 tablespoons of batter per waffle.)
* Optional: For an extra crunchy topping, sprinkle coarse sugar on batter before closing the waffle iron.
6. Cool on a wire rack.
Makes about two dozen.
Cherry-Almond Biscotti
Made by executive editor Greg Halling’s wife, Patty Halling
2 cups cake flour (not self-rising)
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3 large eggs
1 cups plus 3 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons grated orange peel
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 cup melted butter
1 cup slivered almonds, toasted
3/4 cup dried cherries
8 ounces semisweet or dark chocolate
1 ounce white chocolate
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, measure cake flour, all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda.
2. In another large bowl, place 2 eggs and one egg yolk, reserving egg white in a cup. With a wire whisk or fork, beat eggs in bowl with 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar.
3. Beat in orange peel and almond extract into egg mixture. Beat in melted butter until blended. With wooden spoon, stir egg mixture into flour mixture. With hands, knead in almonds and cherries until combined.
4. On floured surface with floured hands, divide dough in half. Shape each half into 12-inch x 3-inch log and place logs about 3 inches apart on parchment-lined cookie sheet. With pastry brush, brush tops of logs with reserved egg white. Sprinkle logs with remaining sugar. Bake logs 30 minutes. Cool logs on cookie sheet on wire rack for 10 minutes or until easy to handle.
5. Place one log on cutting board. With serrated knife, cut log crosswise into 1/2-inch diagonal slices. Repeat with second log. Place slices cut side down on same cookie sheet. Bake 20-25 minutes to allow biscotti to dry out. Remove biscotti to wire rack to cool completely. (Biscotti will harden as they cool.)
6. In heavy small saucepan, melt chocolate over low heat, stirring frequently, until smooth. Holding biscotti over sauce pan, spoon some melted chocolate over one end allowing excess to drip back into pan. Return biscotti to wire rack and allow chocolate to set.
7. When chocolate is set, in another saucepan or glass bowl melt white chocolate in microwave, stirring frequently until smooth. Using spoon, drizzle white chocolate over dark chocolate on biscotti. Allow white chocolate to set. (May refrigerate if desired to help set.)
8. Store biscotti in covered container with waxed paper between layers. Makes about four dozen biscotti.
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Made by reporter Vanessa Ontiveros. Great, simple recipe to make with kids!
Chocolate chip cookie dough
Mini peanut butter cups
Mini muffin tin
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Take chilled chocolate chip cookie dough and roll small sections into balls. (Note: I recommend using Nestle Toll House pre-cut cookie dough because it is already perfectly sectioned. But if you want to make the dough from scratch, use your favorite recipe, make sure to chill it ahead of time, and use about 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough per ball.)
3. Place the cookie dough balls into each hole in the mini muffin tin. (No need to use baking spray.)
4. Bake the cookies for 13 minutes.
5. While the cookies bake, make sure the mini peanut butter cups are unwrapped and ready to go.
6. Remove the cookies from the oven. Immediately start placing a peanut butter cup in the center of each cookie while the cookies are still warm.
7. The heat will melt some of the chocolate on the peanut butter cup, so let the cookies cool before eating. You can put them in the refrigerator to let the chocolate fully set again.
8. Enjoy!
Cinnamon Stars (Zimtsterne)
Made by Joanna Markell, city editor
My maternal grandfather’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Germany, and my great-aunts kept up German baking traditions at Christmas. They made numerous kinds of cookies, including lebkuchen, springerle, pfeffernusse and cinnamon stars (zimtsterne).
My mother and I have gone deep into those German Christmas traditions this year, aided by Luisa Weiss’ cookbook “Classic German Baking.” Weiss provides precise measures and detailed instructions, which have been helpful in navigating older family recipes.
3 egg whites
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
2 1/4 to 3 cups finely ground raw almonds
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1. Place egg whites and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Whisk the egg whites at high speed and slowly add in sugar, beating for 7 minutes. Mixture should be glossy and stiff.
2. Set aside 3/4 cup of the egg white mixture for the top of the cookies.
3. Add 2 1/4 cups ground almonds and cinnamon to the egg whites in the bowl. The dough should be firm and slightly sticky; add more almonds, up to 3 cups if needed. Wrap dough in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
4. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll out the dough, using plastic wrap on both sides, to 1/4-inch thickness. Discard the top piece of plastic wrap and use a 1 1/2-inch cookie cutter in a star shape to cut out the cookies. Dip the cutter in water to keep it from sticking. You should be able to pull up the cookie with the cutter and transfer it to the baking sheet. If it’s too sticky to work with, put it back in the bowl and add more almonds.
5. Use a spoon and a toothpick to put a layer of reserved meringue on each cookie, spreading it to each tip. This will take a little time.
6. Let cookies sit out at a cool room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. The meringue will be dry to the touch.
7. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake one baking sheet at a time for 3-4 minutes, or until the meringue is set but still snowy white.
8. Remove from oven and let cookies cool on the baking sheet. Stored in an airtight container, they will keep for a month.
Angel’s Butterscotch Spice Cookies
From Bill Epperheimer, copy editor
I’m a cake baker. Deep chocolate, caramel, upside-down pineapple, upside-down German chocolate, triple-layer peanut butter (OK, not that one). Point is, cookies aren’t my specialty.
But it’s Christmastime, so at the North Pole, do as the North Poleans do. Here’s a (new) family-tradition cookie, named after my wife and adapted from Let’s Dish Recipes.
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 (11-ounce) package butterscotch chips
1/2 cup ground pecans (optional)
Powdered sugar
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
3. In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Stir into wet mixture.
4. Stir in butterscotch chips and pecans, if using.
5. Roll dough into 1-inch balls, then roll balls in powdered sugar to coat. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets. Press down on balls slightly.
6. Bake 13-14 minutes or until cookies begin to crack and edges are golden. Do not overbake. Cool slightly on cookie sheets before removing to cool completely.
Makes about 40 cookies.
