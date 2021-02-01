Six physicians are seeking to become the Yakima Health District’s next health officer.
They are longtime area physician Neil Barg; Yakima Valley Farm Workers physicians Jennifer Maxwell and Kristy Riniker; Washington, D.C., medical intern Dr. Eloy Espinosa; Yakima neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry, who was recently appointed to Yakima County’s Board of Health; and Dr. Sara Cate with Community Health of Central Washington.
Anyone serving on the health board would have to step down if chosen to be the health officer, said Ryan Ibach, chief operations officer with the health district.
But it’s not clear when a final selection will be made, as Yakima County’s Board of Health has yet to hold a special meeting to determine the selection process.
Dr. Larry Jecha has been serving at interim health officer since Dr. Teresa Everson resigned in November.
Last month, the health board decided to hold a special meeting after Yakima County commissioners made controversial changes to rules governing health board appointments, which may influence the process of hiring a new health officer.
The new rules set term limits, and require the health board be chaired by a county commissioner, who would get two votes on each issue. It also requires commissioners to serve as nominating committees for appointments to the health board and the health officer and health district’s executive director.
Some of the new rules raise legal questions that are to be further discussed during the special meeting that has yet to be scheduled.
The health officer is the chief medical officer for the health district responsible for disease control and prevention. Duties include providing policy guidance to the health board and collaborating with partners and stakeholders to address public health issues, according to the health district’s job description.
The health officer must be a licensed physician with a master's of public health degree or its equivalent and live in Yakima County, among other requirements.
Here’s a brief look at each candidate based on their resumes:
Dr. Neil Barg
Barg specializes in infectious disease, internal medicine and pulmonary disease. He’s the director of hospital epidemiology for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Barg also is the medical director at New Hope Clinic, which cares for HIV-infected patients. He’s a clinical professor of medicine in the division of infectious disease for the University of Washington and previously served as assistant professor of medicine for infectious disease at Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Jennifer Maxwell
Maxwell is a family physician at the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic operated by the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
She previously served as chief resident at the University of Washington, where she practiced family medicine, including in-patient treatment and obstetrics.
Maxwell also served as director of community health projects at the University of Toledo in Ohio.
Dr. Kristy Riniker
Riniker is clinical medical director and supervising physician for the Medical-Dental Clinic operated by the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She also chairs the Evidence Based Guidelines Committee and is a Public Health Committee member of the Washington Academy of Family Physicians.
She previously served as chief resident at Northern New Mexico Family Medicine Residency in Santa Fe, N.M.
Dr. Eloy Espinosa
Espinosa is serving an internship in public health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Washington, D.C. He plans to return to Yakima, Ibach said.
He has previously served as health director at East Wenatchee Spanish SDA Church and as a medical interpreter at outpatient clinics there. Espinosa also served as an epidemiology intern with the Benton-Franklin Health District last year.
Dr. Dave Atteberry
Atteberry is a Yakima neurosurgeon who was recently appointed to the county health board.
He’s the director of neurosurgery at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and medical director at Nova Health, an independent neurosurgery clinic in West Valley.
He served as a surgeon for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital from 2009 to 2010 and previously worked at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Dr. Sara Cate
Cate is a physician with Community Health of Central Washington, Yakima-Ellensburg.
She previously served as medical director and physician at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho. She also worked as a physician at Providence Medical Center, Queen Anne Clinic in Seattle.