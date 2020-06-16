ZILLAH, Wash. — A sinkhole created by a broken culvert and catch basin near Zillah forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 82 on Tuesday, state transportation officials said.
The culvert’s damage created a hole 15 feet deep and 30 feet wide in the median, with water eroding the roadway, said Summer Derrey, Washington State Department of Transportation spokeswoman. The sinkhole, discovered Tuesday afternoon, did not damage any cars, Derrey said.
Drivers are being detoured at Toppenish exit 50 to State Routes 22 and 223 to Granger, Derrey said.
The eastbound lanes will remain closed while crews assess the damage to the roadway. That section of highway will remain closed until further notice.