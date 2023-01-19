Supporters of a public hospital district in the Lower Yakima Valley need to collect more than 800 signatures by Thursday to make the April ballot.
In the days to come, volunteers plan to spread out across the Lower Valley. Supporters had 55 signatures as of Thursday, and were gathering names in front of the Safeway in Toppenish on Friday afternoon, they said.
The effort is being led by the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, which formed in response to the closure of the Astria Toppenish Hospital Family Maternity Center in late December. The workgroup is made up of physicians, nurses and other concerned community members.
More locations and times for those who want to sign the petition will be shared on the group’s Facebook page.
Public hospital districts allow residents inside the district to make health care decisions for their community based on its specific needs. There are 56 public hospital districts in Washington.
Astria Health closed the maternity center in the Toppenish hospital on Dec. 26, citing a drop in Medicaid reimbursements, staff recruitment issues and financial losses.
The proposed district will encompass the parts of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County and many of the cities and towns in the Lower Valley. It would not include Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton and a small part of west Granger. Because of state requirements for how public hospital district boundaries are drawn and the presence of Astria Sunnyside Hospital, the workgroup decided it would be best to avoid Sunnyside and the cities south of it.
According to the Washington Association of Public Hospital Districts’ legal guide, the workgroup needs to collect signatures from at least 10% of the registered voters in the area within the proposed district. A member of the workgroup met with the Yakima County Auditor's Office to determine the number of registered voters within the boundaries of the proposed district.
The workgroup has until Jan. 26 to submit the signed petition to the Auditor's Office. After certification by the county auditor, the county commissioners would publish the hospital district petition and set a public hearing.
Commissioners would then ratify the district’s boundaries and put a measure on the ballot. Voters would also decide on commissioners who would oversee operations on behalf of their constituents.
Yakima County commissioners discussed the public hospital district idea during a work session on Jan. 13.
District 3 Commissioner LaDon Linde said establishing a public hospital district in the Lower Valley could be part of a solution but that the financial and staffing issues faced by Astria Health would pose challenges for any health care organization in the area.
Linde said establishing a relationship with health care organizations like the one between the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria Health would be necessary to access and afford physicians and nurses. He said generating revenue for a public hospital district would be difficult even with property tax funding.
A public hospital district could still be subject to the 100% Medicaid reimbursement rate Astria Health said led the maternity center to close in the first place after the rate dropped from 150%.
While he recognized residents in the Lower Valley are worried about the effects the maternity center's closure will have on the health of women and babies, access to that care cannot be expected if the hospital isn't making money, he said.
"When we think about our doctors and health care institutions like hospitals, we of course want them for the care and services they provide, but we can’t forget they’re also a business and they have to be profitable," Linde said.
Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OB/GYN and Toppenish resident who has been leading the workgroup, said she is working on setting up a meeting with the county commissioners. She also has reached out to Yakama Nation officials to discuss the proposal.
