The 2021 irrigation season ends soon in the Yakima Valley.
The city of Yakima irrigation system will be shut off Friday until spring, according to a news release from the city’s Irrigation Division. The city system serves residential and business customers and is used for lawns, gardens and small farms.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the shutdown,” Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo said in the release. “People should also go through the process of winterizing their own irrigation systems after the water stops flowing on Oct. 15.”
Not all irrigation customers in Yakima are served by the city system. Some use domestic city water, independent suppliers or private sources for irrigation, the city website said.
Service from other irrigation systems in the area also will be shutting down over the next few weeks, the release said.
The irrigation shut down for the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District was Wednesday, according to the district’s website.
The irrigation season ends Friday for Selah Moxee Irrigation District users, according to district manager Nathan Draper.
The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District shut-off is planned for Monday but could be earlier depending on weather or water supply, according to a news release.
The irrigation season ends Oct. 20 for Roza Irrigation District water users in the Yakima River Valley. Users in the lower part of the district may have water for a few additional days as the system drains, the district said in a news release.
For information about other irrigation shut-offs, customers should contact providers directly.
