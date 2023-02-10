Shriner’s Children Spokane is set to open a pediatric orthopedic outreach clinic in Yakima.

In a news release, the children’s hospital said it will open a regular clinic here in an effort to increase access to orthopedic care for children in Yakima County.

The clinic will be operated monthly by Shriner’s pediatric orthopedic specialty team. The team is made up of surgeons, nurses and other staff. The New Life Clinic building in Yakima will become Shriner’s home once a month.

“We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and the surrounding region by bringing our specialty medical staff closer to the communities where they live,” said Shriners Children’s Spokane Hospital Administrator Peter Brewer. “We look forward to being a part of the community.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at noon on Friday, Feb. 17, at the New Life Clinic, on 1006 S. 64th Ave.

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Health Care Access Reporter

Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment