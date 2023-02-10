Shriner’s Children Spokane is set to open a pediatric orthopedic outreach clinic in Yakima.
In a news release, the children’s hospital said it will open a regular clinic here in an effort to increase access to orthopedic care for children in Yakima County.
The clinic will be operated monthly by Shriner’s pediatric orthopedic specialty team. The team is made up of surgeons, nurses and other staff. The New Life Clinic building in Yakima will become Shriner’s home once a month.
“We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and the surrounding region by bringing our specialty medical staff closer to the communities where they live,” said Shriners Children’s Spokane Hospital Administrator Peter Brewer. “We look forward to being a part of the community.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at noon on Friday, Feb. 17, at the New Life Clinic, on 1006 S. 64th Ave.
