Hundreds of Yakima Valley children already receive orthopedic care through Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane.
This year, they can receive the same treatment without the three-hour drive, now that the nonprofit organization has opened a Yakima Outreach Clinic in the West Valley.
“What an enormous blessing for our Valley,” said Verlynn Best, president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, during a dedication ceremony on Friday.
Members of the medical community, city and regional officials and representatives of the national Shriners organization gathered outside the New Life Medical Clinic at 1006 S. 64th Ave., near the West Valley Walmart, where Shriners Children’s personnel will treat area children on the third Friday of every month.
The clinic will be operated monthly by Shriners’ pediatric orthopedic specialty team of surgeons, nurses and other staff. Yakima’s location is an extension of the organization’s outpatient clinic in the Spokane hospital. Children will see the same medical staff, just in a different location, said Peter Brewer, Shriners Children’s Hospital administrator.
“Every year we see hundreds of kids from the Yakima Valley region,” Brewer said after Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s all about access. We’re trying to make it more convenient to see kids here, for their families.”
Spokane Shriners staff treats children for everything from simple fractures and sports injuries to serious orthopedic conditions, said Dr. Bryan Tompkins, an orthopedic surgeon with the organization.
“We know there are kids and families who just don’t have the resources to get to Seattle or Spokane. Those are the kids who need help but kind of get ignored,” Tompkins said. “Hopefully this (Yakima clinic) can help address that.”
Working with local providers
Brewer said discussion of a Shriners Yakima clinic began nearly eight years ago as he met with Dr. Anita Showalter, a professor at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
Showalter and Dr. Rachelle Sanjuan Chavez opened the New Life OB/GYN office roughly a year ago, and it provided an opportunity to house the Shriners personnel for their monthly visit, she said.
“Dr. Showalter and I had a shared vision for this when we met eight years ago,” Brewer added. “And Yakima Valley Urgent Care being next door provides us with a needed capacity for radiology services.”
The orthopedic services also help fill a gap in what Yakima's Children’s Village can provide for local families, CEO Laura Crooks said.
“We have a little bit of orthopedic services that come from Seattle Children’s (hospital), but it’s really small. A lot of our families already go to Shriners for that care,” Crooks said.
Staff at Yakima’s Children’s Village clinic, associated with MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, can collaborate with Shriners personnel to prepare youngsters for surgery, and work with them on the physical and occupational therapy needed to recover from surgery, she added.
“One of the things we always say at Children’s Village is rural health care does not mean lesser health care,” Crooks said. “Now we will have the (Shriners) physicians right here every month to collaborate with.”
Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio and council member Patricia Byers were among the local officials attending Friday’s ceremony.
“This is a wonderful addition to our pediatric health care offerings,” Deccio said.
Shriners Children’s is an international health care system with locations in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Its Spokane location houses the largest group of pediatric orthopedic specialists in the Eastern Washington region and has treated children for nearly 100 years.
The Spokane Shriners hospital treats children up to 18 years old regardless of families' ability to pay or insurance status, according to the organization's website.
Patients can book an appointment with Shriners Children’s clinic by asking their primary care physician for a referral, or by contacting Janna Nixon, physician relations liaison, at 509-960-2882 or janna.nixon@shrinenet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.