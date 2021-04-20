Yakima County residents will be able to dispose of old documents and outdated drugs Saturday in Yakima.
Crime Stoppers of Yakima County is co-sponsoring a shredding and prescription medicine disposal event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cashmere Valley Bank, 127 W. Yakima Ave.
People will be limited to three shopping bags or two banker boxes of old bank statements, checks, credit card statements and other papers that contain sensitive personal and financial information, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. There will be no limit on how many outdated prescription medications people can bring for disposal.
Items to be shredded and medicine must be clearly separated.
The event is free, but Crime Stoppers is accepting donations to support the organization’s expenses and reward fund.
Other sponsors of the event include Cashmere Valley Bank, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, CI Shred, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and the Yakima Police Department.