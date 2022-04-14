People can safely get rid of old documents and outdated drugs at a shredding and prescription medicine disposal event April 30 in Union Gap.
Yakima County Crime Stoppers is co-sponsoring Shred & Med Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. It will take place in the southwest corner parking lot by Sears, according to a news release.
People will be limited to three shopping bags or two banker boxes of old bank statements, checks, credit card statements and other papers that contain sensitive personal and financial information, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. There will be no limit on how many outdated prescription medications people can bring for disposal.
Shredded items and medicine must be clearly separated. This is first come, first served because Crime Stoppers is limited to one shred truck for the event. It's free, but Yakima County Crime Stoppers will take donations to support the organization’s expenses and reward fund. Learn more or submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Other sponsors of the event include Valley Mall, CI Shred, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakima Police Department, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors, Pacific Northwest University of Health and GESA Credit Union.
