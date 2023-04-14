People can safely get rid of old documents and outdated drugs at a shredding and prescription medicine disposal event April 22 at Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Yakima County Crime Stoppers, Safe Yakima Valley and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are co-hosting a Shreds and Meds Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. It will take place by the old Bank of America building, organizers said.
People will be limited to three shopping bags or two banker boxes of old bank statements, checks, credit card statements and other items that contain personal and financial information, according to a Crime Stoppers flyer. There will be no limit on how many outdated prescription medications people can bring for disposal.
Shredded items and medicine must be clearly separated. This is first come, first served because Crime Stoppers is limited to one shred truck for the event. If volunteers fill the truck before 1 p.m., they can’t take additional documents.
The services are free, but Yakima County Crime Stoppers will take donations to support the organization’s expenses and reward fund. Learn more and see wanted cases on the nonprofit’s Facebook page or submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
There are two other ways to anonymously submit tips about felonies to Yakima County Crime Stoppers: by calling 800-248-9980 or downloading the P3 Tips app.
