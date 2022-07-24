City staff members are reviewing a proposed policy that would require utility accounts to be held in the property owner’s name.
Under the change, utility bills would be sent directly to the property owner. Copies of the bills could be sent to the renter or property management company upon request, according to materials presented to the Yakima City Council Tuesday.
During discussion, council members raised concerns about communication with property owners and tenants and the effect on the rental market if the change is approved.
A March survey by the University of Washington Center for Real Estate Research showed Yakima had an apartment vacancy rate of 4.6%.
Currently, Yakima Municipal Code allows for utility accounts to be held in the name of the tenant, with some exceptions.
Landlords oppose change
Yakima resident Patricia Hoendermis with the Yakima Valley Landlords Association spoke during public comment, saying the organization opposes the policy.
She said the change would create an unreasonable burden on housing providers to make sure their tenants receive a bill on time and to keep the account current.
“Housing providers are growing weary of an atmosphere permeating the rental industry where tenants’ rights dominate the housing providers rights. Housing providers seek a balance,” Hoendermis said. “This ordinance is another example of tenants not being held responsible for services they have used.”
Council member Matt Brown said he was contacted by local property owners with concerns about the billing cycle. The billing cycle is every two months, but many property owners are on month-to-month contracts with their renters, he said.
Utility Services Manager James Dean said the billing cycle hasn’t changed.
“At this point, it would still be a bi-monthly bill,” he said. “We could consider going to a monthly bill.”
He went on to say that the utility changes were discussed at a recent council study session and his office received no feedback.
Brown asked for more communication.
“A lot of landlords are very concerned about this because they don’t feel like they’re being included in the process of that, and communication is key,” Brown said.
Bigger issues
Council member Patricia Byers agreed on the point of clearer communication with both landlords and tenants.
“We need to be fair with the landlords in terms of notice that they have so that a person who’s not paying the bill, sitting there for two, four, six months, and then they leave and the landlord has the bill,” she said.
Council member Soneya Lund asked for clearer language in the ordinance, raising concerns about the tight rental market and risk involved for property owners.
“The only way landlords have any way of recouping these costs is to raise the rent, which is already incredibly high for Yakima now,” she said.
City Manager Bob Harrison said in bringing the changes forward, the city is looking at responsibility.
“It’s not the tenant (that’s responsible) at the end of the day, even though they generate the bill,” Harrison said. “The question is, should the landlord pay it or should all utility taxpayers in the city be responsible for the loss? That’s the fundamental decision.”
The council unanimously decided the change should go back to utility staff to be made clearer.
Harrison also agreed to meet with the Yakima Valley Landlords Association for a conversation about the changes.
