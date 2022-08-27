YAKIMA – As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business.
A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
“We’re here first and foremost to support the skate community,” Erickson told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “This provides a safe zone for kids, and I’ve already seen their parents join them.”
Erickson opened the AVE — which stands for Apple Valley Emporium — in 2021 to provide “a community focused skateboard and organic wine shop in the heart of Yakima,” the AVE website states.
The store has skateboards, apparel, zines and “minimal intervention wines” available for sale. The latter are influenced by Erickson’s fiancée, Jessica DellaTorre, who works in the wine industry. Andy Pitts also was involved in establishing the business.
“Organic wine, in terms of Yakima, is still a very new thing,” he said. “Wine and hops provide so many jobs in the Yakima Valley, so we kind of felt it was appropriate to bring that aspect of our economy here.”
Erickson is originally from Yakima and worked at a much smaller skate shop his last few years of high school here, which has since “fizzled out.”
Skateboarding’s popularity and acceptance has increased quite a bit since his youth, Erickson said, as it’s now an Olympic sport, and many Winter Olympian snowboarders also are accomplished skateboarders.
Since opening the parking lot ramp on Aug. 1, Erickson said he’s pleased to see both parents and their kids enjoying it.
“So far it’s been a huge success,” he added. “We’ve had kids from 10 years old to people 50-plus out there.”
The skate ramp is only open during AVE business hours, which are noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. There is a $5 fee per day, with a free pass accompanying any shop purchase.
Everyone must sign a liability waiver form, or have a parent/guardian sign if they are younger than 18. Helmets and pads are encouraged for skateboarders, and no alcohol, drugs or fighting is tolerated.
While free city skate parks such as the one at Kiwanis Park are available, Erickson hopes the AVE and its custom-built ramp can be another option for Yakima Valley skaters.
“We are proud to offer a safe and friendly environment for skaters of all ages to learn and progress their skateboarding skills and enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits that the sport provides to its participants,” Erickson added.
He noted that besides being available to skate during regular business hours, the AVE also offers private skate lessons as well as rentals for private parties and events.
More information is available at the AVE website, applevalleyemporium.com, or by calling the store at 509-902-1097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.