Designed with safety and privacy in mind, new shipping container shelters at Camp Hope in Yakima provide an alternative housing option for those who can’t stay in traditional emergency shelters, according to Camp Hope Director Mike Kay.
“I think this will be a game-changer for folks,” he said Thursday as one of the shelters was deposited along the north fence at the site near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82. Two shelters are in place now, with a third to be delivered in mid-October.
The shelters each have one double unit and two single units. They were designed with input from Camp Hope and Comprehensive Health and built by Modular Transportable Housing, a portable housing builder based in Yakima.
In coming weeks, Camp Hope will screen people with the help of Comprehensive Health and Triumph Treatment Services to find those who most need the separate housing, whether because of past trauma, anxiety or other specific needs, Kay said.
The double unit also provides an option for unmarried couples who can’t stay together at traditional shelters. If one person needs additional services but doesn’t want to leave their partner, this is a good alternative, Kay said.
More specifics
Shipping containers make an effective shelter because they are durable, built to last and easily moveable, officials said Thursday.
Kay said the shelters have a 30-year life and are insulated to below 70 degrees.
Stacy Stoltenow, vice president for Modular Transportable Housing, said the shelters are also quick to build, easy to deliver and move around if needs change.
Kay said each shipping container shelter costs about $34,000. One of the shelters was paid for by a donation, and the organization still needs to raise funds or obtain grant funding to cover the cost of the other two, Kay said.
What it looks like inside
The double unit has two single beds, while the individual units have one bed, but the units can be reconfigured to meet the needs of the residents, Kay said. If a single mother ends up in a unit and needs a spot for her child, a second bed could be added, for example.
He said the small details are what make it safe: a lockable door, a window that opens as a secondary exit, a heating unit attached to the ceiling to make it less of a fire hazard. Electrical wiring is in the walls instead of exposed, and the outlets have rounded corners.
The units are made with fire-retardant materials and also have LED lighting, air conditioning and laminate floors, which means pets are also welcome inside, Kay said.
“Everything is done with safety in mind,” he said. “Even down to the colors. The colors were designed to be soothing.”
The shelters still need to be connected to power. Kay said the organization is aiming to have residents in them by mid-October.
Other services
The units are not equipped with water or gas, so residents will use the bathroom trailer and meal services at Camp Hope, which provides an opportunity for social interaction, Kay said.
Comprehensive is now on site at Camp Hope five days a week to provide mental health services, and Triumph is also there from time to time to fill the gaps, Kay said.
“It’s really a collaboration; this isn’t something we would have tried on our own,” he said. “What was really missing was having mental health services available.”
Addressing housing
Yakima City Council member Matt Brown stopped by Camp Hope on Thursday to see the new shelters. He said the council had a session on housing earlier in the week, and it was fantastic to see a concrete step.
“This is a great, affordable way of effecting that change,” he said. “It’s cost effective, it’s built to last. It’s really cool to see it actually happen.”
