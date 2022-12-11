Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
City Attorney Sara Watkins said the organization’s lease included unit dimensions specific to pallet shelters, another temporary housing option at Camp Hope that are no more than 100 square feet. The container shelters did not fit within those dimensions, so the council updated the document to allow structures up to 400 square feet, with individual units allowed up to 100 square feet.
“That should give Grace City Outreach a little more flexibility in determining additional temporary housing units on site,” Watkins said at the meeting.
The council decided Camp Hope could add additional housing options, including RV parking and tiny homes, to its site earlier this year.
The three shelters added at Camp Hope in recent months were built by Modular Transportable Housing, a portable housing builder based in Yakima, using shipping containers. Each shelter contains one double unit and two single units.
The shelters were designed, with input from Camp Hope and Comprehensive Health, to be private and safe spaces for individuals who can’t stay in traditional emergency shelters because of past trauma, anxiety or other needs.
Camp Hope Executive Director Mike Kay said he is working with Comprehensive Health and Triumph to finalize the design of the program that will temporarily house up to nine individuals, families or couples.
“I think we’ve got a pretty well-rounded program for people with those traumas who need a lockable door to feel comfortable getting services,” Kay said Thursday.
Kay said he is still working to get the shelters connected to power, but once that is complete, the units will be ready for move-in. He estimated that part of the process will take another 30 days.
The shelter units each contain LED lighting, heating, air conditioning and electrical outlets, and laminate floors, as well as a lockable door and a window that opens as a secondary exit.
The units are not equipped with water or gas, so residents will use the bathroom trailer, eat meals and receive other services at Camp Hope.
Each container costs about $34,000. One of the shelters was paid for by a donation, and Camp Hope is raising funds to cover the cost of the other two.
Kay said $20,000 had been raised as of this week, with another $45,000 needed.
Also at the Tuesday meeting:
• The council adopted a master fee schedule for the city. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said compiling the fees and charges into a consolidated list makes it easier to access, more efficient and more transparent than the previous process, which had fees and charges in over 50 different sections of the city’s code. No fees were added or increased as part of the change, she said.
• The council postponed a discussion about the structure of the Gang Reduction and Intervention Task Force, a collaboration addressing gang and gun violence in Yakima.
