The Shining Star Pageant for girls and women who are differently abled is happening in March, and organizers want to make sure any girl or woman who wants to enter gets a chance.
Registration for the pageant closes Feb. 12. It's scheduled for March 11 at Bethel Church in Prosser and is open to girls from kindergarten to women through age 40. Pageant leaders and volunteers strive to ensure each participant has a positive experience.
The registration fee is $25, with partial scholarships available on a limited basis. Participants will be assigned a personal buddy to assist them so their parents can enjoy the show. To register, be a personal buddy or volunteer in other ways, visit www.shiningstarpageantwa.org.
"We would love to have people with medical training as volunteers," said pageant organizer Rene Martinez of Prosser.
The pageant is back after a two-year hiatus. It began in 2015 after Martinez' daughter, Sofia Martinez, needed a project for her Girl Scout Silver Award and wondered why there weren't any local pageants for differently-abled girls like herself, according to the pageant website.
"We are so excited to see our pageant families and hope new participants will join us for this special day," Rene Martinez said in an email.
Participants are asked to collect new pajamas. Those who collect the most in their division will receive the community service award. Usually participants ask family, friends and members of the community for new pajamas that organizers then donate to hospitals, shelters and those in need, Martinez said.
Those coming to watch the pageant at the church at 270 N. Gap Road can also donate new pajamas at the entrance, she said.
For more information about the pageant, visit the website or call Martinez at 775-741-3800.
