While racing pigs and livestock shows are usually the headliners, one of the star animal attractions at this year’s Central Washington State Fair is a dog.
K-9 Simcoe, one of the Yakima County sheriff’s patrol dogs, was at the fair Saturday, holding court at the sheriff’s booth, as well as taking the stage for a demonstration of how a patrol dog apprehends a suspect.
Siimcoe has been a patrol dog for two years. Deputy Joel Panattoni, Simcoe’s handler, said the German shepherd attracts attention, which helps Panattoni start conversations with people.
While many people were checking out the sheriff’s armored vehicle, Simcoe was getting attention from children who wanted to pet him, and others who wanted a picture of the dog.
Walking Simcoe between the sheriff’s booth to one of the fair’s stages for a demonstration attracted a crowd of fans as well. While Simcoe will only bite on command or if Panattoni is attacked, he wore a muzzle while interacting with people as a precaution.
Some fair guests had a more perplexed reaction, Panattoni said.
“I saw some people giving (Simcoe) weird looks while he walked with me,” Panattoni told the audience at the presentation. “Simcoe does not detect drugs.”
That would be K-9 Remington’s job. Remington, a black Labrador retriever, is trained to sniff out methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, Panattoni said.
Simcoe and K-9 Zuza are trained to search for people or items they used, such as a dropped gun or phone, and to bite fleeing suspects.
During the demonstration, Simcoe attached himself to a padded sleeve worn by Lt. Robert Tucker, who oversees the dog program, after he shoved Panattoni, triggering the dog’s training to protect his handler.
Gavin Danforth, 11, of Yakima said he liked seeing Simcoe in action at the fair.
“It was really awesome,” Gavin said.
He also came away with a souvenir: a small stuffed toy Simcoe that Panattoni tossed to him for correctly guessing that Simcoe is used for searching. People could also get a trading card with Simcoe’s picture on the front and facts about the dog on the back.
Tucker said the sheriff’s office expects to have a dog at the fair every day, depending on the availability of the dog and its handler.
