A 62-year-old Kittitas County man’s body was found recently in a canal outside Selah in what authorities are calling an accidental drowning.
Michael Jay Phifer’s body was found early Saturday morning in a canal in the 400 block of East Selah Road, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
An irrigation district employee found Phifer’s body wedged against a debris gate in the canal, Casey Schilperoort said in an email.
A neighbor told deputies Phifer was partying with them the night before, drinking and smoking marijuana, Schilperoort said.
The neighbor said Phifer stepped out to smoke a cigarette but didn’t return, saying he lived a short distance away, Schilperoort said.
There doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved, Schilperoort said.
