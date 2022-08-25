MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre wasn’t planning a mass shooting as previously thought.
Jonathan Moody, 30, of Ephrata, was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The release said detectives interviewed Moody and served search warrants on two vehicles.
"While the investigation is not yet finished, what we can say is that we now don't feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting," the release stated.
A previous release from the Sheriff's Office said that he was seen inhaling an unknown substance or gas from a balloon and then loading two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. Moody concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster. He was also seen approaching concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.
The release said Moody was arraigned Monday in Grant County District Court on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail was set at $10,000. He was released after posting bail.
The concertgoers did the right thing by reporting suspicious activity, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.