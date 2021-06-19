Yakima County sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of a Renton man they say drowned at Bumping Lake on Friday afternoon.
Someone called sheriff’s dispatchers around 4:25 p.m. Friday to say a man on a paddleboard in the lake was in distress and appeared to be drowning near the boat launch, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s water rescue unit and firefighters from the Nile-Cliffdell Fire Department went to the lake and searched for 31∕2 hours, the release said, calling off the search when it got too dark.
Deputies found the paddleboard; the man had not used the board’s leg tether, the release said.
The 31-year-old man’s body was spotted around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, and the water-rescue team recovered him at 8:10 a.m., the release said.
Deputies said he was not wearing a life jacket, and they were in the process of notifying family.