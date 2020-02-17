Three individuals injured in a two-car crash Friday are improving.
The head-on collision happened around 7 p.m. on Friday in the 6700 block of Yakima Valley Highway and resulted in one fatality and three people seriously injured.
Responders found heavy damage to both vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 1999 Honda Accord. The Pontiac, traveling east on Yakima Valley Highway, crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on, killing the driver, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Yakima County Traffic Section Deputy Scot Swallow said Monday that two passengers severely injured in the crash have been released from hospital care.
The Pontiac's driver, 22, from Wapato, is in stable condition. He remains at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but likely will leave the intensive care unit on Tuesday, Swallow said. Names have not yet been released.
The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old male from the Buena area, died from massive head trauma.
A sheriff’s office news release said speeding by the Pontiac driver contributed to the crash, along with alcohol and drugs. The collision is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Section for vehicular homicide, with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol.