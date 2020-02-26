WAPATO, Wash. — The Yakima County sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash of a Wapato police car into a Konnowac Pass Road home Sunday night.
The driver, described as a former Wapato officer, was driving toward Wapato around 8 p.m. when the car went off the road and crashed into a house in the 2700 block of Konnowac Pass Road, said Casey Schilperoort, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman.
It is not known what the driver, whose identity is not presently being released, was doing with the car, Schilperoort said.
“We think he had the car and was returning it,” Schilperoort said.
The crash left the brick wall on the house’s corner cracked, as well as damaged a downspout.
Attempts to contact Wapato police were not successful.
The investigation is ongoing, Schilperoort said.