Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell isn’t forcing his staff to mask up while they are in the office.
It’s their decision, he says.
Meanwhile, the Yakima Police Department, which has been following strict guidelines, has seen six COVID-19 infections among staff. Patrol officers are now reporting from home and division commanders are working remotely whenever possible.
Udell said allowing deputies discretion doesn’t mean safety guidelines are being ignored. Most deputies and other staff in the office are 6 feet apart, and some have offices away from everyone else, Udell said.
There is a glass partition separating staff from the public in the lobby. Anyone who comes into the office without a mask is offered one, but is not required to wear it, Udell said.
But staff members are required to wear masks when interacting with the public beyond the partition, he said.
“I trust my staff to do the right thing,” he said.
Not everyone is comfortable with that.
Search-and-rescue volunteer Mary Lou Shean complained of lax coronavirus guidelines at the sheriff’s office in a letter to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
She said Udell had instructed a deputy not to wear a mask and that many staff members were ignoring social distancing measures. She said she planned to resign.
“I can’t morally continue to volunteer under a Sheriff that doesn’t care enough about its volunteers, its employees or its community to require masks be worn. Please join me in voting for his opponent in the next election,” she wrote in her letter.
Udell disputes ever telling anyone not to wear a mask.
He said deputies are required to wear masks in the field but are allowed to remove them if they hinder communication.
“Their safety is paramount in those types of situations,” Udell said. “They know when it’s a good idea to wear a mask.”
Other departments
The Yakima Police Department has had six infections so far — two patrol officers, two correctional officers and two custodial workers, said Chief Matthew Murray.
All were following social distancing and masking guidelines, he said.
“We have no evidence that suggests these employees were infected at work or from one another, but as everyone now knows it is difficult to say with certainty,” Murray said.
Patrol officers are now reporting from home, division commanders are working from home when possible and access to the police department building has been limited, he said.
Murray said he’s working with the Yakima Health District to whether improvements are needed in the department’s COVID policy.
The department is still providing full service, he said.
“YPD is able to and — barring an enormous rapid infection of our staff — will continue to provide a full range of exceptional safety services in Yakima,” he said.
On Tuesday, Grant County temporarily closed its sheriff’s office to the public until further notice because four staff in corrections have the virus.
Grant County houses its sheriff’s office in the same facility as corrections. In Yakima County, those departments are housed separately.
YSO
Udell said three deputies had contracted the virus and one office worker tested positive for antibodies since March, when the pandemic hit the Valley.
He said their families didn’t have the virus.
“So, four employees out of 85 — I think we’re doing well,” Udell said.
Udell said deputies have used masks and social distancing in certain situations long before the pandemic.
“Every day we deal with people who could be sick, so the staff is used to protecting themselves,” he said.
Staff “almost always glove up,” Udell said. “e’ve always been cognizant to distance. Distance has always been our friend.”