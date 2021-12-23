Shareholders approved the sale of the White Pass Ski Area to a partnership of five Yakima businessmen this week.
Approximately 150 shareholders “overwhelmingly approved” the sale of White Pass Company Inc. on Tuesday to Andrew Sundquist, David Severn, Dan Plath, Adam Dolsen and Patrick Smith, a Thursday news release said. Financial details were not disclosed.
The group will retain General Manager Rikki Cooper and the entire staff, including former General Manager Kevin McCarthy, the release said. Cooper took over as GM this summer from McCarthy.
"Moving forward, White Pass Company Inc. will continue to provide family-friendly recreation for winter sports enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest,” Cooper said in a statement. “The longtime leadership at White Pass has set us on a successful pathway and we are looking forward to continuing that growth into the future."
McCarthy previously said the partners live in Yakima and are regulars at White Pass each weekend, skiing with their kids who range in age from 1 to 15. He said the sale was an “alternate path” where White Pass will continue to be owned and operated locally by the next generation.
“We started our succession planning process several years ago and have taken a slow, methodical approach to find the right opportunity,” he said in a statement Thursday. “The transition began this summer with Rikki Cooper taking the reins as GM and is now complete with the sale of the ski area to these young, active members of our White Pass community.”
White Pass Ski Area is located on U.S. Highway 12 between Naches and Packwood, about 55 miles from Yakima. It was founded in 1955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.