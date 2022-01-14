Two projects to repair sewer and water lines will close portions of North 16th Avenue and Second Street, respectively, early next week, city of Yakima officials announced Friday.
Traffic on North 16th Avenue will be limited to one lane in each direction between Jerome and Cherry avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, through Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Water line work will close Second Street between Yakima Avenue and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes downtown until the work is completed. A detour around the work site will be available.
The speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 mph. Access to homes and businesses in the project areas will be maintained as best as possible, city officials said, noting the daily construction schedules are subject to change dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.
For more information, visit yakimawa.gov or call the city at (509) 575-6000.
