As the end of most schools’ Christmas break approaches, many families will be taking down Christmas decorations and wondering how to best dispose of their live trees.
Yakima Valley residents have several refuse options, and there’s also a tree recycling site which benefits local nonprofit Camp Prime Time.
Volunteers are accepting trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 at the Camp Prime Time Christmas tree recycling site at Pape Machinery Agriculture and Turf (formerly Washington Tractor) at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima.
Donations are accepted as trees are dropped off. The donations help fund a local recreational facility for families who have a child with a serious illness or developmental disabilities.
This tree recycling service is provided by Camp Prime Time volunteers, Pape Machinery, DTG Recycle, Pacific Power, Trickinnex Tree Trimming & Falling, LLC, Cliff’s Septic Service, City of Yakima Refuse Division, Yakima County Public Services – Solid Waste Division, All American Propane, National Barricade and Thrivent Financial.
Visit campprimetime.org/events for more information about the Christmas tree recycling program. Those interested in volunteering their time to assist Camp Prime Time with the program can call the nonprofit’s office at 509-248-2854 or e-mail office@campprimetime.org
City of Yakima
Residents within the city of Yakima can schedule an appointment for Christmas tree removal with the city’s refuse division by calling 509-575-6005. The cost is $10 for trees up to 5 feet tall and $15 for trees taller than 5 feet.
Taller trees need to be cut in half before pick-up. Residents who have more than one tree should call the Refuse Division to schedule a special haul.
Visit yakimawa.gov/services/refuse for more information.
Yakima County landfills
Christmas trees may be dropped off like any other household waste at Yakima County landfills. The tipping fee at the county landfills and transfer station is $38 per ton, with a $10 minimum, for disposing garbage. All vehicles are weighed as they enter and exit the site on scales to determine the amount of tipping fee.
The Terrace Heights Landfill, 7151 Roza Hill Drive, and Cheyne Landfill, 4970 Cheyne Road in Zillah, are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 509-574-2450 for more information.
